< Back to All News

LaMalfa Has Priorities As Congress Reconvenes

Posted: Jan. 10, 2022 12:36 AM PST

The new year still brings many old challenges, as Congress reconvenes on Monday. That includes a tightening timeline for work on reviving the social spending bill, voting rights, and the still-uncompleted probe into the Capitol riots of a year ago. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s Republican Representative, Doug LaMalfa, says the spike in the cost-of-living and inflation also needs more urgent attention…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa also sits on the Agriculture Sub-Committee on Forestry and Conservation. He says trying to minimize the number of massive wildfires, such as the Dixie Fire, should continue to be the major focus…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

But one of the more immediate challenges facing Congress is one of the most basic. Last month, President Biden signed legislation funding the Federal Government through February 18th. But some Republican lawmakers have hoped to use a government shutdown as leverage to oppose Biden’s vaccine mandates for private employers.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha