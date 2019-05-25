LaMalfa Helps Fix Veteran Grave Marker Loophole

Nevada County’s Congressman is praising House passage of legislation he’s co-sponsored that allows a spouse of a veteran to be included on the veteran’s grave marker, upon their death…

Doug LaMalfa says due to a flaw in current law, the Department of Veterans Affairs can’t include almost any information about the spouse of a veteran on a VA-provided tombstone at a non-VA cemetery. Upon request, the VA will replace the marker of a veteran, to add an inscription about their spouse, following the death of that spouse. If the spouse passes before the veteran then, upon the death of the veteran, the marker furnished for the veteran’s grave will include the inscription. LaMalfa has also reintroduced legislation which he says would ease the process for veterans to prove their eligibility for certain benefits or decorations.