LaMalfa Holds Small Business Workshop Thursday

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa will be in Grass Valley tomorrow, hosting a small business workshop…

The Small Business Administration is also participating, and will help participants go over the steps required to be taken before applying for a loan, how to become a federal contractor, and the tools needed to take your business where you want it to go. You can also review the results of LaMalfa’s district-wide ‘Small Business Survey’ that was completed online last spring. LaMalfa says, for the most part, now is a pretty good time for small business…

The workshop is from 9am to noon at the Nevada County Contractor’s Association, 149 Crown Point Circle, Suite A, Grass Valley. LaMalfa will also be live in studio on KNCO tomorrow morning at 8:40.

