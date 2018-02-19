< Back to All News

LaMalfa Insists No Gun Control Needed

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 7:07 AM PST

In the wake of the latest mass shooting at a Florida school which resulted in the deaths of 17 people, and anti-gun demonstrations that have followed, Nevada County’s Congressman continues to hold the Republican line when it comes to gun control…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 1

Doug LaMalfa is in his district this week, and stopped by the KNCO studios on Friday. He says the mistakes that were made were on the mental health side, regarding the shooter in the Parkland, Florida massacre…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 2

LaMalfa also says that while Democrats in California want gun control, they have also lessened penalties for the “use a gun, go to jail” law, and are letting offenders out of prisons under A-B 109 and Proposition 47.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha