LaMalfa Insists No Gun Control Needed

In the wake of the latest mass shooting at a Florida school which resulted in the deaths of 17 people, and anti-gun demonstrations that have followed, Nevada County’s Congressman continues to hold the Republican line when it comes to gun control…

Doug LaMalfa is in his district this week, and stopped by the KNCO studios on Friday. He says the mistakes that were made were on the mental health side, regarding the shooter in the Parkland, Florida massacre…

LaMalfa also says that while Democrats in California want gun control, they have also lessened penalties for the “use a gun, go to jail” law, and are letting offenders out of prisons under A-B 109 and Proposition 47.

