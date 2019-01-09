LaMalfa Issues Response to President’s Tweet

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s tweet this morning regarding California FEMA funding.

LaMalfa said: “Although I share the President’s great frustration with California’s choking regulations from the stranglehold environmental groups have on the state, as well as the inaction on federal lands up until this Administration, the immediate problem for fire victims is the first need, and threats to FEMA funding are not helpful and will not solve the longer term forest management regulatory problems.

These are American citizens who require our help. I will continue to work in Congress, and with the Administration to ensure we have the funds needed to recover from these disasters.

The President has seen first-hand our fire-ravaged areas in Northern California. He made the promise to help, and I expect him to keep it. I appreciate the speed and great amount of disaster relief funds that have been committed following his visit to Paradise. We have policies that must change federally, and I have helped write and push for the needed policy changes that passed the House but were held up in the Senate last year.

I ask the President to continue supporting our great need for disaster assistance in NorCal, and I will remain an enthusiastic partner for long term solutions for forest management in California and across our tinderbox western states. Many of these people have lost everything, and they desperately need our help right now.”

