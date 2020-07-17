< Back to All News

LaMalfa Looking For Balanced COVID Funding

Posted: Jul. 17, 2020 5:55 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Congressman is hoping that the House and Senate can come to agreement on a more balanced COVID relief budget package than what was passed by the House. Doug LaMalfa is not impressed with the three trillion dollar Heroes Act which he says was funding too many elements not related to COVID-19. He says the new bill needs to be more focused.

LaMalfa says a new package will likely be from one to one-point-five trillion dollars, and will be a balance of money to states as well as stimulus and unemployment funding.

The Congressman states a healthy economy is built on people working and contributing to the community in order to create growth.

LaMalfa says a new package could be approved by the endo fo the month.

