LaMalfa Mostly Likes Farm Bill Passage

Nevada County’s congressman is pleased, for the most part, about Congressional passage of the 867-billion dollar farm bill. But Doug Lamalfa says he’s disappointed there wasn’t more funding for more aggressive thinning of forests, to reduce the wildfire danger. But he indicates some progress was made…

Meanwhile, LaMalfa says a proposal from House Republicans that would have imposed stricter limits on qualifying for food stamps was rejected…

Currently, able-bodied adults, age 18 to 49 without children, are required to work 20 hours a week to maintain benefits. The proposal would have raised the age limit to 59 and also required parents with children older than six to also work or participate in job training. But LaMalfa also praised the farm bill for assuring stability and providing a strong safety net for farmers and ranchers. Congressional negotiators say they felt pressure to complete the bill, as farmers and ranchers have seen steep declines in commodities prices, as the result of a trade dispute with China. The bill allocates billions of dollars in subsidies.