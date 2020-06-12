LaMalfa Open To Significant Police Reform

House Republicans are delaying legislation addressing police reforms, after initially signaling that a proposal would be introduced this week. Some may want to wait and see if they can attach amendments to the Democratic package. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s Republican congressman, Doug LaMalfa, says officers should still have qualified immunity from misconduct, with possible adjustments…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

According to the legal language, law enforcement officers are entitled to qualified immunity when their actions do not violate a clearly established statutory or constitutional right. But LaMalfa does seem to agree that a disproportionate number of violent incidents are with minority suspects…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

Features of the House Democrats’ package also include efforts to rein in racial profiling, largely with new training requirements and tougher accountability measures for abusive officers. While it’s received little support from Republican lawmakers, several have expressed an openness to certain provisions in the plan.