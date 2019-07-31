LaMalfa Opposes Bera Gun Control Comments

(Sacramento, CA) — California Congressman Ami Bera says it’s time to renew talks about gun control after the death of three people at a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival

There have been 248 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2019, according to the website gunviolencearchive.org. Democratic Congressman Ami Bera says the tragedy in Gilroy is evidence the federal government needs to do more to prevent another mass shooting from occurring.

Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa says more legislation will not prevent mass shootings from happening.

LaMalfa says he believes moves by Governor Newsom, including suspending the death penalty, actually encourage crime in the state. He says lawmakers should concentrate on the criminal justice system, rather than making new laws that limit gun owner rights.

According to a 2017 report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, nearly 40 percent of the guns that were recovered and successfully traced in California came from outside the state. The weapon the Gilroy shooter used is banned in California as part of the state’s assault weapons ban.