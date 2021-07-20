LaMalfa Part Of Congressional Wildfire Caucus

As major wildfires burn their way across the Western United States, including California, members of a Congressional Bipartisan Caucus recently discussed ways to improve federal support of state and local efforts. And one member is Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa. He says federal lands, including Forest Service property, may have a lower level of fire resistance…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

The Caucus also discussed better pay for federal firefighters, to make the positions more competitive. Meanwhile, LaMalfa mentioned the recent jet fuel shortages for planes and helicopters that drop off retardant…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

Industry officials say jet fuel demand has declined sharply and supply chains atrophied during the pandemic. Supplies have yet to bounce back, even as the economy recovers and more passengers are flocking to airports for long-delayed trips.