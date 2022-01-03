LaMalfa Part Of Storm Damage Tour Of Alta Sierra

A number of prominent public officials and community members got an up-close view of damage Monday from last week’s low-elevation snowstorm in one of the harder-hit areas of Nevada County. That included Congressman Doug LaMalfa. He says he got a lot of calls from residents from Alta Sierra. But nothing prepares you for what you see in-person, including all the downed trees…

So LaMalfa says better forest and tree management is critical, not just for helping to prevent wildfires, but for minimizing snow loads. Meanwhile, he says it’s unclear whether a Federal Disaster Declaration will also be made, on top of the State Declaration…

LaMalfa also says getting a better scope of the damage gives him a greater appreciation for the massive power restoration effort PG and E is facing, especially in the more rural, less-accessible areas of the county, such as Alta Sierra.