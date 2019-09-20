LaMalfa Praises Emissions Waiver Decision

Nevada County’s congressman is praising the Trump Administration’s decision to revoke California’s waiver from the Clean Air Act, which allowed the state to establish its own emissions standards. Speaking at a press conference, that included the EPA administrator, Doug LaMalfa says California’s standards are far stricter than the federal government and are driving up the price of purchasing a newer, cleaner vehicle…

LaMalfa says the higher prices are subsidizing electric vehicle owners…

But state officials say while cars will become more expensive, drivers will end up saving money, because they’ll be spending less on gasoline, due to better fuel efficiency. The Trump Administration contends the higher prices will result in people will hanging onto their cars for longer periods, and older cars are less safe.