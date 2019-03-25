< Back to All News

LaMalfa Praises Newsom Wildfire Emergency

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 5:27 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Republican congressman is praising Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent wildfire state of emergency declaration. Doug LaMalfa says it recognizes that what he calls “excessive” environmental laws are greatly slowing proper forest management…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

Governor Newsom is waiving environmental regulations to expedite 35 fuel reduction projects, including one in Nevada County. Lamalfa says the declaration is in line with the work he’s doing in Congress….

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says Congress proposes increasing funds to the Forest Service, in the federal budget, for such work. He says in recent years about two-thirds of the agency’s budget has been devoted to suppression, instead of prevention. Experts say much of the millions of dead and dying trees grow on lands controlled by the Forest Service. Cal Fire reports that up to 15-million acres of forest land need some form of restoration.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha