LaMalfa Praises Passage Of PHONE Act

People who lose their land line phones, along with their homes, through such natural disasters as wildfires, may soon get some help. The House has passed, and sent to the Senate, a bill that would add a moratorium on number reassignments for one year after the date of the disaster. One of the supporters was Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa…

LaMalfa says he’s heard countless stories from his constituents, expressing their frustrations about incurring the cost of having to establish a new number…

LaMalfa says this is a common-sense bi-partisan bill that will give these victims one less thing to deal with. He says one goal of recovery is to bring back a sense of normalcy and this measure is a small, good step. Subscribers may also request that the moratorium period be extended for an additional year. During this period, a number could not be reassigned by a service provider, except at the request of the subscriber.