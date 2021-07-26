< Back to All News

LaMalfa Praises Passage Of PHONE Act

Posted: Jul. 26, 2021 12:44 AM PDT

People who lose their land line phones, along with their homes, through such natural disasters as wildfires, may soon get some help. The House has passed, and sent to the Senate, a bill that would add a moratorium on number reassignments for one year after the date of the disaster. One of the supporters was Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says he’s heard countless stories from his constituents, expressing their frustrations about incurring the cost of having to establish a new number…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says this is a common-sense bi-partisan bill that will give these victims one less thing to deal with. He says one goal of recovery is to bring back a sense of normalcy and this measure is a small, good step. Subscribers may also request that the moratorium period be extended for an additional year. During this period, a number could not be reassigned by a service provider, except at the request of the subscriber.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha