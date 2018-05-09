< Back to All News

LaMalfa Praises Scuttling of Iran Nuclear Deal

Posted: May. 9, 2018 5:28 PM PDT

Nevada County’s congressman is praising President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal that was put together by the Obama administration. Doug LaMalfa also dismissed reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which says it’s repeatedly found Iran to be in compliance with the 2015 deal. LaMalfa contends the agency’s verification process is full of holes. And he also says lifting economic sanctions has been damaging to peace in the Middle East…

click to listen to Congressman LaMalfa

The sanctions have been reimposed on Iran. Trump has not offered any specifics, so far, on how Iran should be de-nuclearized and LaMalfa is not sure how a new deal could be negotiated….

click to listen to Congressman Lamalfa

Meanwhile, LaMalfa also says North Korea’s release of three Americans held in captivity may be an indication of a stronger willingness by that nation to negotiate with the U.S about such issues as nuclear disarmament.

