LaMalfa Praises Sites Reservoir Funding

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 5:54 PM PST

While the long process continues toward trying to build the controversial Centennial Dam in the Nevada Irrigation District, Nevada County’s Congressman is praising federal funding for the Sites Reservoir project in Colusa County. That project was first proposed in the 1980’s. The 449-million dollar loan is the largest ever awarded by the U-S Department of Agriculture, which says it will benefit cities, farms, and wildlife. Congressman Doug LaMalfa says the money will allow construction of interconnection facilities…

During times of the year when runoff levels are high, water could be pumped from the Sacramento River and stored at Sites….

The latest total cost of the Sites project is over five-billion dollars. It would be the seventh-largest reservoir in the state, with a capacity of one-point-eight-million acre feet. That compares to just 110-thousand acre feet for Centennial, on the Bear River.

