LaMalfa Praises Supreme Court Nomination

President Trump’s pending second appointment to the U.S Supreme Court is another solid choice, according to Nevada County’s congressman. Doug LaMalfa says the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, to replace Anthony Kennedy, will preserve the constitution and keep government in check…

LaMalfa acknowledges that the Supreme Court appointment process has become more politicized in recent decades. But he says that’s more in Congress than from the president…

During the election season in 2016, Republicans in Congress stalled President Obama’s nomination to replace Antonio Scalia until after Trump was sworn in as president. Less than three months later, Congress confirmed Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch.