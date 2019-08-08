LaMalfa Preaches Caution Before Changing Gun Laws

Nevada County’s Congressman says radical gun control legislation will not keep guns away from criminals and would infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Speaking to KNCO at the Nevada County Fair before his town-hall meeting yesterday, Doug LaMalfa says despite recent mass shootings, lawmakers should proceed with caution when it comes to new legislation…

LaMalfa says he would consider so-called ‘red flag’ laws aimed at keeping weapons away from the mentally ill. The Republican also says stiffer penalties for gun crimes need to be in place…

Several people protested outside Grass Valley City Hall during LaMalfa’s town-hall meeting, and others were vocal inside, believing he didn’t spend enough time talking about the gun control issue.

