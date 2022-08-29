LaMalfa Preparing For New Constituency

Nevada County is among four counties being moved out of Doug LaMalfa’s Congressional One District. That’s due to redistricting, which also mapped out Placer, Sierra, and Plumas counties. Parts or all of several valley counties are being added, including Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa countes. LaMalfa tells KNCO while there will be some overlap of issues between the constituencies, there will also be some notable differences…

Among issues for LaMalfa, when Congress reconvenes this fall, is having an adequate power grid. He says he’s concerned about reports that four hydroelectric plants are being decommissioned near the Oregon border, along with plans to shut down the nuclear power plant in San Louis Obispo…

LaMalfa is seeking his sixth two-year term in November. Meanwhile, Nevada County has been remapped into the Third Congressional District, with Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley taking on Democrat Kermit Jones for that seat.