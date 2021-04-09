LaMalfa Proposes Bills Banning COVID Passports

Nevada County’s Congressman is among those opposing so-called coronavirus “passports”. That means showing proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to attend large public gatherings. It could also mean being able to sit in a special section with other like people without social distancing. Businesses might also be able to require them. LaMalfa has introduced two bills. One would prohibit businesses from denying service, based on vaccination status. The other would also prohibit such a requirement in order to travel…

LaMalfa declined to say whether he’s gotten a vaccination nor whether he would recommend one…

Other critics worry that a passport would come at the expense of people who want to get the vaccine but there still aren’t enough supplies for everyone. The Biden Administration has stated they won’t support a federally-mandated passport system, but would leave it up to the discretion of private businesses and operators.