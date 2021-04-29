LaMalfa Pushes Hwy 49 Widening Project

The House of Representatives has altered funding procedures to allow members of Congress to nominate up to five transportation projects in their district. And Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa has included part of the Highway 49 corridor as a priority. He proposes 15-million dollars toward four-laning a two-and-a-half mile stretch, between LaBarr Meadows Road and the McKnight Way interchange. It’s sponsored by the local Transportation Commission. Executive Director Mike Woodman says it would complete improvements made in 2016 before funding ran out…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

The proposal will be among those to be heard by a Congressional committee later this year. Woodman says while approval would be critical in moving the project forward for the first of two phases, the first phase alone would cost 111-million dollars….

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Woodman says the second phase, which is not in the pipeline at this time, has an estimated cost of 130-million dollars. It would include a concrete safety barrier, widening of the median, and frontage roads that would be either signalized or have a roundabout.