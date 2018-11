When Doug LaMalfa goes back to Congress in January, things will be different with the Democrats in control of the House of Representatives. LaMalfa says procedurally, that means some minor changes…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 1

LaMalfa did win re-election, but did not carry Nevada County. Audrey Denny has a 52 to 48 percent lead. LaMalfa says that’s really nothing new…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 2

LaMalfa was taking down campaign signs when KNCO talked to him Wednesday.

–gf