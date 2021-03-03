< Back to All News

LaMalfa Says COVID Relief Bill Is Wasteful

Posted: Mar. 3, 2021 12:17 AM PST

The Senate is expected to start considering the House-passed Democratic version of the one-point-nine trillion dollar coronavirus relief plan on Wednesday. No House Republicans voted for it, including Nevada County’s representative. Congressman Doug LaMalfa says it includes billions in wasteful spending that the country doesn’t need to combat the virus or restart the economy. That includes the latest stimulus payments of 14-hundred dollars…

The plan also includes a 400-dollar per week unemployment payment supplement and an expansion of programs extending jobless benefit eligibility to millions of more Americans through August 29th. Meanwhile, LaMalfa says he’s troubled that many new recipients were not aware that their benefits were being taxed…

LaMalfa says amendments he authored to alleviate these issues were rejected. He says only nine-percent of the bill’s funding is going to COVID health spending and less than half is authorized to be spent this year.

