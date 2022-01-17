LaMalfa Says EV Expansions Still Impractical

President Biden’s one-point-two trillion dollar infrastructure expansion bill, which remains stalled, also includes electric vehicles. And Nevada County’s Republican congressman, Doug LaMalfa, opposes it. He’s on the House Agriculture Committee, which held a hearing on the proposal. LaMalfa’s major concerns include practicality, reliability, and if taxpayers should be paying for it…

LaMalfa says the electric vehicle market still represents only a small portion of the U-S fleet, especially in rural areas, such as in his district. He also says California’s power grid can barely handle the electric vehicles currently in the market. He accuses Democrats and environmentalists of reducing the grid, by trying to remove dams, or oppose new dams, that provide hydroelectric power…

LaMalfa says California officials have had to ask owners not to charge their electric vehicles numerous times in the last year, due to the state’s lack of power generation ability and the reliance on wind and solar.