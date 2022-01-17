< Back to All News

LaMalfa Says EV Expansions Still Impractical

Posted: Jan. 17, 2022 10:44 AM PST

President Biden’s one-point-two trillion dollar infrastructure expansion bill, which remains stalled, also includes electric vehicles. And Nevada County’s Republican congressman, Doug LaMalfa, opposes it. He’s on the House Agriculture Committee, which held a hearing on the proposal. LaMalfa’s major concerns include practicality, reliability, and if taxpayers should be paying for it…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says the electric vehicle market still represents only a small portion of the U-S fleet, especially in rural areas, such as in his district. He also says California’s power grid can barely handle the electric vehicles currently in the market. He accuses Democrats and environmentalists of reducing the grid, by trying to remove dams, or oppose new dams, that provide hydroelectric power…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says California officials have had to ask owners not to charge their electric vehicles numerous times in the last year, due to the state’s lack of power generation ability and the reliance on wind and solar.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha