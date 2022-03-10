< Back to All News

LaMalfa Says Russian Oil Ban Is Only A Half-Step

Posted: Mar. 10, 2022 12:32 AM PST

President Biden’s Russian oil ban has gotten general support from Democrats as well as Republicans in Congress, including from Nevada County’s representative. But it’s also renewed calls for more oil independence in the United States, to stabilize prices more at the pump, including from Congressman Doug LaMalfa…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

But LaMalfa says Biden has shown no sign that he’s going to end his federal freeze on new oil and gas projects…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says without improving oil production it will mean the U.S. will still have to import it from places like Saudia Arabia. And he says getting it from Iran or Venezuela would be “insane”, as he puts it, and cause American consumers to pay even more. He says we shouldn’t enrich Middle Eastern oil barons or terrorist regimes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha