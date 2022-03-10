LaMalfa Says Russian Oil Ban Is Only A Half-Step

President Biden’s Russian oil ban has gotten general support from Democrats as well as Republicans in Congress, including from Nevada County’s representative. But it’s also renewed calls for more oil independence in the United States, to stabilize prices more at the pump, including from Congressman Doug LaMalfa…

But LaMalfa says Biden has shown no sign that he’s going to end his federal freeze on new oil and gas projects…

LaMalfa says without improving oil production it will mean the U.S. will still have to import it from places like Saudia Arabia. And he says getting it from Iran or Venezuela would be “insane”, as he puts it, and cause American consumers to pay even more. He says we shouldn’t enrich Middle Eastern oil barons or terrorist regimes.