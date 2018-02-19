< Back to All News

LaMalfa Says Washington is Favorite President

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 8:08 AM PST

On this President’s Day, we asked Congressman Doug LaMalfa who his favorite president of all time is, and the answer might surprise you. He didn’t go with Ronald Reagan or Abraham Lincoln, but instead chose the Father of our Country, George Washington…

But Washington was reluctant. And even though he became the first President, that was not his goal…

Washington’s birthday is actually February 22, which is Thursday. Lincoln’s birthday was last week, February 12. You should also know that while we refer to the third Monday in February as Presidents Day, it’s officially called Washington’s Birthday by the federal government.

