LaMalfa Seeks High Speed Rail Refund

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 5:23 PM PST

Nevada County’s congressman is reiterating his support for cutting off federal funding for California’s beleaguered High Speed Rail project. Doug LaMalfa says he’s introduced a resolution that requires that any discretionary grant funds be reimbursed to the Federal Government, which now stands at three-and-a-half billion dollars….

LaMalfa says before the nine-billion dollar High Speed Rail bond was approved by voters, in 2008, the state claimed the Federal Government would pay between a-quarter and one-third of the cost. He says there was no such grant program at the time…

LaMalfa also says no significant private companies have invested in the project. Meanwhile, California High Speed Rail officials have called on the Trump Administration to engage in constructive talks, rather than threats, over the disputed federal funding. Governor Newsom says he’s not abandoning the project, but admits the state doesn’t have enough money, for now, to extend the line from the Central Valley to the Bay Area and to Los Angeles.

