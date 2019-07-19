< Back to All News

LaMalfa Slams Bill to Double Minimum Wage

Posted: Jul. 19, 2019 12:04 AM PDT

A bill raising the federal minimum wage is heading to the Senate after passing the Democratic-controlled House. The legislation would increase the national minimum wage to 15-dollars per hour over the course the next five years, by 2025. The House voted 231 to 199 in favor of passing the legislation.

One vocal Republican opposing H.R. 582, the Raise the Wage Act, is local Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Speaking from the Floor of the House of Representatives, LaMalfa said raising the minimum wage too much would cause companies to reduce minimum wage jobs and increase costs to customers.

LaMalfa stated that he is already seeing the effects of a higher minimum wage in California.

Listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa close his comments stating, “….This bill would be harmful to those it claims to help.”

