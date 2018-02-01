< Back to All News

LaMalfa Speaks to Trump Before State of the Union

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 7:07 AM PST

If you watched the network coverage leading up to President Trump’s State of the Union address, you may have seen Nevada County’s representative. Doug LaMalfa was one of those who got to shake hands with the President prior to the speech. He says he didn’t have to camp out as long as other lawmakers did for a chance at a brief word…

LaMalfa says the President told him he would. As for the speech, LaMalfa and the rest of the Repubicans loved it, of course, but LaMalfa says there was a lot there that Democrats should appreciate…

LaMalfa says such as the economy and infrastructure. LaMalfa also got in a brief word with Mr. Trump last year before Trump’s post-inaugural address to Congress.

