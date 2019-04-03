LaMalfa Supports Abortion Bill on House Floor

Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa says he supports a bill that would punish doctors and other medical professionals for not caring for a fetus that survives an abortion…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 1

LaMalfa used his one minute of time allowed on the House floor yesterday to say he’s signing a petition to support the bill, introduced last month by Republican Ann Wagner of Missouri…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 2

The bill, which seems to be split along party lines, could land doctors in prison for up to five years for neglecting a fetus that survives an abortion. Some opponents say the bill paints an untrue picture that killing fetuses is a regular practice. Planned Parenthood says while the legislation seems well-intentioned, it’s a direct attack on women’s health and rights.

–gf