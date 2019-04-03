LaMalfa Supports Abortion Bill on House Floor

Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa says he supports a bill that would punish doctors and other medical professionals for not caring for a fetus that survives an abortion…
LaMalfa used his one minute of time allowed on the House floor yesterday to say he’s signing a petition to support the bill, introduced last month by Republican Ann Wagner of Missouri…
The bill, which seems to be split along party lines, could land doctors in prison for up to five years for neglecting a fetus that survives an abortion. Some opponents say the bill paints an untrue picture that killing fetuses is a regular practice. Planned Parenthood says while the legislation seems well-intentioned, it’s a direct attack on women’s health and rights.
–gf
