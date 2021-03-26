LaMalfa Supports Expansion Of Reforestation

Once in a while there’s legislation that has some bi-partisan support in Congress. That includes what’s called the REPLANT Act. Nevada County’s representative, Doug LaMalfa, says it would more than quadruple the annual funding cap in the Reforestation Trust Fund to 123-million dollars…

Supporters say it would also protect communities from post-wildfire mudslides, sequester some of our carbon emissions, provide critical wildlife habitats, improve downstream drinking water quality, and restore the nation’s public lands. LaMalfa says it would also create 49-thousand jobs over the next ten years, including more regular maintenance…

Supporters say the REPLANT Act will help reforest over four million acres by planting over one-billion trees. The bill has just been introduced.