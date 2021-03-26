< Back to All News

LaMalfa Supports Expansion Of Reforestation

Posted: Mar. 26, 2021 12:03 AM PDT

Once in a while there’s legislation that has some bi-partisan support in Congress. That includes what’s called the REPLANT Act. Nevada County’s representative, Doug LaMalfa, says it would more than quadruple the annual funding cap in the Reforestation Trust Fund to 123-million dollars…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

Supporters say it would also protect communities from post-wildfire mudslides, sequester some of our carbon emissions, provide critical wildlife habitats, improve downstream drinking water quality, and restore the nation’s public lands. LaMalfa says it would also create 49-thousand jobs over the next ten years, including more regular maintenance…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

Supporters say the REPLANT Act will help reforest over four million acres by planting over one-billion trees. The bill has just been introduced.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha