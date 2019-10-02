LaMalfa Supports Federal Wildfire Avoidance Rules

Congressman Doug LaMalfa is praising a proposed new federal rule which would strengthen vegetation management near power lines. Given one minute to speak on the House floor, LaMalfa praised the U-S Forest Service and the U-S Department of Agriculture…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 1

He also mentioned 54-thousand acres that have burned this year in Plumas County, and the recent actions taken by P-G-and-E…

Listen to Doug LaMalfa 2

According to LaMalfa in a news release, under previous law, it cold take months for utilities to receive Forest Service or B-L-M approval to remove hazardous trees from transmission lines or other rights of way, even if the trees were already in contact with transmission lines.

–gf