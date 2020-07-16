< Back to All News

LaMalfa Supports Illegal Marijuana Grow Bill

Posted: Jul. 16, 2020 12:37 AM PDT

Nevada County’s congressman says the legalization of marijuana has actually increased the number of large, illegal grows on public lands that are damaging the environment in his district. Doug LaMalfa is part of a bi-partisan group of lawmakers who’ve introduced what’s called the PLANT Act, which stands for Protecting Lands Against Narcotics Trafficking. He says it provides more resources, by establishing a fund from harsher financial penalties against growers who pose other hazards as well…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says the fund could also provide more money for cleanup efforts…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

A news release from LaMalfa’s office says the most concerning finding from recent eradication efforts was that 89-percent of sites were confirmed to have traces of pesticide chemicals that are prohibited in the United States.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha