LaMalfa Supports Illegal Marijuana Grow Bill

Nevada County’s congressman says the legalization of marijuana has actually increased the number of large, illegal grows on public lands that are damaging the environment in his district. Doug LaMalfa is part of a bi-partisan group of lawmakers who’ve introduced what’s called the PLANT Act, which stands for Protecting Lands Against Narcotics Trafficking. He says it provides more resources, by establishing a fund from harsher financial penalties against growers who pose other hazards as well…

LaMalfa says the fund could also provide more money for cleanup efforts…

A news release from LaMalfa’s office says the most concerning finding from recent eradication efforts was that 89-percent of sites were confirmed to have traces of pesticide chemicals that are prohibited in the United States.