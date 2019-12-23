< Back to All News

LaMalfa Supports Rural Broadband Program

Posted: Dec. 23, 2019 12:19 AM PST

Internet connectivity in Nevada County is hoping to benefit from a program funded by the US Department of Agriculture. Nevada County’s Congressman Doug LaMalfa is praising eforts to expand high speed internet into rural areas of the country.The ReConnect Program is providing 550 million dollars of US Department of Agricultulture funding to bring broadband connectivity to counties like Nevada.

Listen to Doug LaMalfa

190 million dollars has already been allocated from the program and LaMalfa says the rest still needs to be divided up through a competetive process.LaMalfa says that rural medical services, diagnostics, and treatment have greatly improved with the help of telemedicine.

Listen to Doug LaMalfa

The cost of developing broadband infrastructure in rural areas has been prohibitive because of the challenging topography.

