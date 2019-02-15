LaMalfa Supports Trumps Emergency Declaration

President Trump’s national emergency declaration, to bypass Congress to build a border wall, has the support of Nevada County’s congressman. Trump issued the declaration, when he signed off on an agreement to keep the federal government funded through September. Doug LaMalfa says it’s needed, to stem the flow of human and drug traffickers…

LaMalfa says previous governors of New Mexico and Arizona have also declared states of emergency along the border in the past. And he says this decision is not without precedent, that there have been nearly 60 national emergencies declared by presidents since 1976. LaMalfa says the funding agreement does include one-point-three billion dollars dedicated to fencing along 55 new miles of the border. But the declaration would allow Trump to put together about eight-billion dollars for barriers, through a shifting of money from other accounts. That would be more than the five-point-seven billion dollars he had been seeking from Congress. Legislation has already been introduced by Senate Democrats intended to to block Trump. Meanwhile, LaMalfa says the funding agreement also increases federal reimbursment for 2018 wildfire costs in California to 90-percent…

LaMalfa says the agreement also increases funding for the Forest Service to do more fuel reduction, to help reduce the wildfire threat.