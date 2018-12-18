LaMalfa Supports Wall Funding Request

A partial federal government shutdown is now just a few days away. Nevada County’s congressman, Doug LaMalfa, says the key sticking point remains President Trump’s five-billion dollar funding request for his long-promised wall at the U.S-Mexico border…





But Democrats are unwilling to agree to the request and any spending bill needs bipartisan support to pass, due in part to Senate rules requiring a 60-vote threshold to advance. Republicans control the Senate with a slim 51-49 majority. LaMalfa considers the amount a modest proposal…

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is suggesting that the Trump Administration has found other ways to get the money to avoid a shutdown. The deadline for an agreement is midnight Friday night. If a shutdown takes place, it would be limited in its scope. Congress has already funded about 75-percent of the federal government through September of next year. But there are sitll spending bills that need to be passed, including for the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice, Interior and State departments, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.