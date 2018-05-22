< Back to All News

LaMalfa Touts Passage Of Veterans Bills

Posted: May. 22, 2018 5:39 PM PDT

Less than a week away from Memorial Day, the House has passed a package of 14 bills that, supporters say, will improve the quality of care and service that veterans receive. Nevada County’s congressman, Doug LaMalfa, was among those voting “yes”….

LaMalfa says another bill would require that in order for a school or training program to be approved for GI Bill benefits, they must adopt a policy that disallows them from imposing a late fee, denial of access to facilities, or other penalty, against the veteran or eligible dependent, due to late payment from the Veterans Administration. He says other legislation would better monitor opioid abuse…

LaMalfa says other bills provide assistance to disabled or homeless veterans. The package now goes to the Senate.

