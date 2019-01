Victims of the Camp Fire in Butte County have some deadlines coming up if they need federal help, and Congressman Doug LaMalfa has issued a public service announcement to try to remind people…

LaMalfa says there are two types of federal assistance out there, and both have deadlines coming up next week…

The 90-second video shows LaMalfa walking down an empty Capitol hallway towards the camera, urging people to respond.

