LaMalfa Urges More Sanctions Against Russia

With Russia now engaged in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including inflicting casualties, Nevada County’s congressman says it was a premeditated attack designed to expand their power. But Doug LaMalfa says President Biden has been slow in implementing stronger economic sanctions…

And LaMalfa says he doesn’t believe President Vladimir Putin will stop with Ukraine…

LaMalfa says he doesn’t think the U.S has months to see if the current sanctions work. He says we should also sanction Putin himself, pulling the dollar out of all Russian banks, and crippling the oligarchs that control Russia and their military leadership. He also supports stripping Russia of its permanent membership on the U.N. Security Council. LaMalfa is seeking his sixth two-year term this year.