LaMalfa Votes Against Infrastructure Deal

Only two Republicans voted “yes”, when the House approved the 715-billion dollar transportation and infrastructure bill last week. And that was not Nevada County’s Congressman, Doug LaMalfa. The bill focuses on improving and repairing roads, bridges, transit and rail, and ensuring clean drinking water. But LaMalfa says it’s not cost-efficient…

LaMalfa says one project he did not want to see in the deal was High Speed Rail in California…

House Democrats also rejected two proposed amendments from LaMalfa. He says that would have significantly streamlined infrastructure projects, reducing costs and delivering projects with fewer delays. The reforms would have created a pilot program to eliminate duplicative environmental reports. It would have allowed California projects to simply follow the CEQA process, instead of requiring reviews to also comply with the National Environmental Policy Act. The agreement is now with the Senate.