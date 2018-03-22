< Back to All News

LaMalfa Votes Against Spending Bill

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 1:11 PM PDT

A massive catch-all spending bill is headed to the Senate after passage by the House, but Nevada County’s Congressman is not supporting it…

Listen to House vote

The one-point-three-trillion-dollar measure funds the government through September. In a written statement from Doug LaMalfa’s office, LaMalfa says “There are some provisions I support, but unfortunately, there are far more that I can’t support.” He added, “At the end of the day, the level of spending is too high to justify.” The bill includes an additional 80-billion dollars in defense spending. President Trump supports the measure. The government runs out of money late tomorrow night but congressional leaders are optimistic that a shutdown is unlikely.

–gf

