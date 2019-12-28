LaMalfa Supports Passage of US-Mexico-Canada Trade

California’s District 1 Representative is onboard with the new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Congressman Doug Lamalfa recently voted to pass the United States- Mexico- Canada Agreement which updates NAFTA the 25 year old North American Free Trade Agreement. He says its a win-win-win for the three countries.

California currently exports almost 50 billion dollars in goods to Mexico and Canada per year.

The Congressman says that the trade agreement will strengthen agricultural and manufacturing arrangement betweeen the countries by reducing trade barriers.

LaMalfa says now that the North American deal is in place, the next area of focus is on Asia.

Lamalfa says both Japan and China have agreed to inital agreements.

The congressman says the initial agreements are a good starting point but more works need to be done.