LaMalfa Wants Crackdown On Cannabis Pesticides

Posted: Oct. 5, 2022 12:48 AM PDT

With the number of illegal cannabis grows spiking during harvest season, Nevada County’s outgoing congressman is making another attempt to combat the use of banned pesticides. Doug LaMalfa says this year he’s supporting bi-partisan legislation that raises criminal penalties for such grows on federal property…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says the bill would increase maximum prison sentences to 20 years, with fines up to 250-thousand dollars. He says many of the illegal grows are linked to drug cartels…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

For buyers, LaMalfa says consuming even small amounts of cannabis exposed to these banned pesticides could potentially be deadly. The legislation would also authorize 250-million dollars over five years for the Forest Service to use Superfund toxic waste remediation authorities to address environmental damage. Because of redistricting, LaMalfa will no longer be representing Nevada County next year. He’ll be replaced by either Kevin Kiley or Kermit Jones.

