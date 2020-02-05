LaMalfa Wants More Clearance From Power Lines

It’s called the CLEAR Zones Act, which stands for Clearing Lines along Electrical At-Risk zones. That’s the name of a resolution introduced by Nevada County’s congressman, Doug LaMalfa, that he says would amend his recently-approved law to extend the distance for clearing trees, and parts of trees, from 10 to 50 feet on either side of the powerline. It would also accelerate the project review process from 120 to 60 days…

click to listen to Doug LaMalfa

LaMalfa says the approval process would also be given a categorical exemption from environmental assessments, to ensure that critical habitats and public lands are not burned, due to excessive reviews and lawsuits…

click to listen to Doug Lamalfa

LaMalfa says the proposal hasn’t been assigned to a House committee yet.