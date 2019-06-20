< Back to All News

LaMalfa Wants Repeal Of Truck Excise Tax

Posted: Jun. 20, 2019 12:39 AM PDT

You may not know that this is the first-ever Modernize the Truck Fleet Week. And so Nevada County’s congressman, Doug LaMalfa, took the opportunity to introduce what he calls bi-partisan legislation to repeal the 100-year-old federal excise tax on such vehicles…

LaMalfa says the tax limits truck replacement, by discouraging owners from upgrading their older vehicles. He says that doesn’t help to lower emissions or improve safety…

The tax was enacted to help pay World War One costs. Since 2000, the trucking industry says technologies to meet standards have reduced nitrogen oxide emissions of recently-purchased trucks by 97-percent.

