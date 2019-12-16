LaMalfa Weighs In On Impeachment

The District 1 Congressman was in town on Saturday for a couple of events. Doug LaMalfa started the day at the Wreathes Across America event at an Auburn cemetery, and then came over to Nevada City for the start of the 28th Annual Food and Toy Run.

LaMalfa also took the time time to speak with KNCO about various issues and accomplishments taking place in Washington DC. He weighed in on the impeachment proceedings.

In anticitaption of the proceedings moving to the Senate, LaMalfa says it is highly unlikely that nineteen Republcians will vote against the President at that level.

LaMalfa also shared his thoughts on economic trade deals, disaster relief, and support for broadband in rural communities.