< Back to All News

Lambert Award Announced

Posted: Sep. 12, 2022 12:33 AM PDT

For the first time since before the pandemic, the Constitution Day Parade returns to Nevada City next Sunday. But even with the two-year pause in the event, the Famous Marching Presidents have still been giving out the Lambert Award. And this year, Marching Presidents Founder, and former mayor, David Parker, says the 38th award is going to be handed out to longtime local performing arts leader John Deaderick…

click to listen to David Parker

Deaderick has taught his craft at Sierra College for the past 35 years. That also includes a 14-year stint at Colfax High School…

click to listen to David Parker

Deaderick has directed and performed in numerous local theatre productions and has toured the U.S and Europe. He’s also a former executive director and the Nevada County Arts Council and California Arts Council artist in residence at the Center for the Arts. The award is named in honor of the late Colonel William H. Lambert, the founder of the parade. It’s in recognition of outstanding contributions to the community.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha