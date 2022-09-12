Lambert Award Announced

For the first time since before the pandemic, the Constitution Day Parade returns to Nevada City next Sunday. But even with the two-year pause in the event, the Famous Marching Presidents have still been giving out the Lambert Award. And this year, Marching Presidents Founder, and former mayor, David Parker, says the 38th award is going to be handed out to longtime local performing arts leader John Deaderick…

click to listen to David Parker

Deaderick has taught his craft at Sierra College for the past 35 years. That also includes a 14-year stint at Colfax High School…

click to listen to David Parker

Deaderick has directed and performed in numerous local theatre productions and has toured the U.S and Europe. He’s also a former executive director and the Nevada County Arts Council and California Arts Council artist in residence at the Center for the Arts. The award is named in honor of the late Colonel William H. Lambert, the founder of the parade. It’s in recognition of outstanding contributions to the community.