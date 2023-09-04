Lambert Award Announced

With less than two weeks to go before the 57th Annual Constitution Day Parade in Nevada City, the 34th Annual Lambert Award has been announced. And it goes to local river scientist and Sierra College Professor Joanne Hild. She’ll also be joining the Famous Marching Presidents, who will be part of the Parade for the 36th year. David Parker, who portrays President Martin Van Buren, says Hild is a much-deserving recipient…

Hild became the first employee and executive director of the Sierra Streams Institute, which she headed for 21 years. The Famous Marching Presidents named the award after the late Colonel William Lambert, the founder of the parade. It recognizes outstanding contributions to the community…

Two years ago, Hild stepped down from the Institute to teach environmental science at Sierra College. The Parade is on September 17th and starts at 2pm on Broad Street. Hild will walk with Uncle Sam in leading the Presidents.