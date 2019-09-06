< Back to All News

Lambert Award Announced

Posted: Sep. 5, 2019 5:36 PM PDT

A longtime Nevada City real estate broker has been selected as the recipient of the 30th annual Lambert Award, for outstanding contributions to the community. City Councilman David Parker says Charlie Brock is what giving back is all about…

Parker says Brock is a founding director of United Way of Nevada County and the South Yuba River Citizens League. He’s also an active volunteer with the North Star House restoration. And he plays music and sings at Golden Empire Convalescent Hospital. The award is presented each year as part of the Constitution Day Celebration, which is coming up on September 15th. It’s announced by the Famous Marching Presidents, with Parker each year portraying President Martin Van Buren…

The Lambert Award is named in honor of the late Colonel H. Lambert, the founder of the parade.

