Lambert Award Goes To Longtime Arts Patron

Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 12:07 AM PDT

For the second straight year, the pandemic shut down Nevada City’s Constitution Day Celebration, which normally takes place in September. But that hasn’t stopped the Famous Marching Presidents from handing out the 32nd annual Colonel Bill Lambert Award. The group’s founder, and former mayor, Dave Carter, says Jon Blinder is this year’s recipient…

click to listen to Dave Carter

Blinder is a former Board President and 12-year member of the Center’s Board of Directors. Carter says Blinder is also an ardent supporter of the Nevada County Arts Council. He served as the Council’s president for the last ten years and is the only remaining founding member from 2009….

click to listen to Dave Carter

Blinder also serves on the advisory board of Hospice of the Foothills and represents the arts community on the county’s Economic Resource Council. The Famous Marching Presidents have traditionally announced the Lambert Award on the eve of the parade which, Carter says, is expected to return next year.

